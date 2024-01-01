LCSO emphasizes risks of celebratory gunfire

A bullet can travel a mile in the air easily and could damage property, cause injury, or even kill an innocent person.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Year’s Eve is the most active night of the year for celebratory gunfire and The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize the risks involved.

A bullet can travel a mile in the air easily and could damage property, cause injury, or even kill an innocent person.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to consider the potential consequences before engaging in celebratory gunfire.

Firing into the ground is not a good idea because bullets can ricochet and hit oneself, loved ones, or neighbors.

Remember, discharging a firearm inside the city limits is not only dangerous but also illegal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X