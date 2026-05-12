Local law enforcement continues to build their training

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in Monroe County, you may have heard lots of gunfire recently.

That’s because the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other departments across the state are continuing to build on their training.

Over the last few months, the department has held classes at the Line of Duty Memorial Training Center.

Some of those classes include: Combat Handgun Instructor, Levels 1 and 2 SWAT Operator, Shoulder-Fired Weapons Instructor School, and the part-time Law Enforcement Academy.

MCSO also held a department firearms training with newly purchased patrol rifles.

Each deputy will no longer have to carry their own personal firearm, but the switch requires all firearm users to be qualified with that specific weapon.

The sheriff’s department not only trains local deputies, but the classes held at the facility are open to other law enforcement agencies across the state.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says more training classes will be held throughout the year.

And while things may be loud for a bit, this is just one way they are continuing to better the department’s deputies to serve the community.

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