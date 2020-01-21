LeBron James responds after son hassled at school game

Before he and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the rival Celtics in Boston on Monday night, LeBron James attended his son Bronny’s game with Sierra Canyon at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield and unfortunately, the game came with a bit of a blemish for the James family.

In the second half of action, the game had to be briefly stopped as a fan threw something at James Jr. as he was standing on the sideline waiting to inbound the ball. The object hit James Jr. in the back, at which time the referee immediately stopped play and called for a nearby police officer to try to identify the perpetrator. The fan was not removed from the game, and no further incidents occurred, per ESPN.

- Advertisement -

After the game, LeBron responded to the situation on Twitter.

Trending News

“Hating has no age limit,” he wrote. “[James gang] is built for it and well equipped. As we proceed.”

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

LeBron, who has been on the receiving end of his fair share of heckling over the course of his career, has clearly prepared his son for such situations. Props to him for that. Though James Jr. didn’t speak to media members after the game, his teammates made it clear that such distractions don’t faze Bronny.

“He never lets anybody faze him. You’d be surprised all the stuff he has to go through,” senior Ziaire Williams said. “It’s not fair, you know. He doesn’t let it faze him at all. Really, I learned that from him. Honestly, he teaches me about that stuff, and he’s younger than me.”

L.A. Lakers forward LeBron James waits for the end of the game to meet his son, Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James, after their defeat at the hands of Paul VI in a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic on January 20, 2020, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Gregory Payan / AP

“He’s good with it,” senior B.J. Boston added. “He just comes in every day, ready to work, get better every day. Not worried about the outside and just plays his game.”

Being criticized — and heckled — is a byproduct of success and attention when you’re playing basketball at the highest levels. LeBron learned the lesson over the years, and it seems like he has passed the lesson down to his son.

This story first appeared on CBSSports.com