Lee County democrat party chair arrested after disturbance at home

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The chairman of the Lee County Democrat Party and a Tupelo teacher were arrested during a disturbance at a Mooreville home early Tuesday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were called to the home of attorney Jamie Franks shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A teenager called 911 and said three adults had been drinking and he was concerned about what was going to happen.

Sheriff Johnson said deputies found three adults at the home, who were visibly intoxicated.

The sheriff said Franks, and Lee County Attorney James Moore were agitated and refused to calm down when ordered by a deputy.

Johnson said Franks chest bumped a deputy, and was arrested.

The sheriff said a woman at the scene, Carrie Riley, followed a deputy as he was taking Franks to a patrol car. Johnson said she grabbed the deputy, and she was also arrested.

Audio from law officers’ microphones recorded Franks in the patrol car and inside the jail talking about the incident.

“No I didn’t push nobody, …I never pushed anybody,” said Franks.

“You got up in that deputy’s face and started chest-bumping him, I gave you four opportunities to sit down, that’s all I wanted you to do was sit down and you got up in that officer’s face. I cannot allow that,” said a Lee County deputy.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” said Franks.

“No sir you shouldn’t have,” replied the Deputy.

“I chest bumped the officer,” said Franks.

Franks and Riley were released later Tuesday morning. All charges are misdemeanors.

Franks is a former state representative was also a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Judge Moore was not arrested. He been arrested in the past on alcohol-related charges, including a DUI charge in 2014.