Lee County Deputies search for suspect in drug investigation

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drug bust in Lee County leads to the arrest of one woman. The search continues Monday night for a second suspect.

Jarmesha McGaughy was arrested by Lee County Deputies and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

They are still searching for Joseph Fields, who deputies call a suspect in the investigation.

On Friday, agents served a search warrant at home on Mary Ann Street in Verona.

Agents seized over a pound of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, over 500 tablets of ecstasy, and around $12,000 in cash believed to be from drug activity.

Deputies expect more arrest.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says he started his career in Verona and hates to see the town in the shape it’s in

“It is known for this type of activity. It saddens me to see the community that I grew up in, turn to such criminal activity and drug infested area.

McGaughy is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Trafficking Cocaine. Deputies say more charges are pending.

Anyone with information on Fields is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.