Lee County woman charged with Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic

A Lee County resident called 911 to report an unwanted guest on their County Road 12-53 property.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An unwanted guest gets a new place to stay – The Lee County Jail.

A Lee County resident called 911 to report an unwanted guest on their County Road 12-53 property.

When deputies got there they found Tiffany Burrell.

Deputies questioned and searched Burrell.

They reportedly found narcotics on her.

Burrell was arrested. She is charged with Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic.

Her bond has been set at 10,000 dollars.