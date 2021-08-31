Lee County woman charged with Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic
A Lee County resident called 911 to report an unwanted guest on their County Road 12-53 property.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An unwanted guest gets a new place to stay – The Lee County Jail.
When deputies got there they found Tiffany Burrell.
Deputies questioned and searched Burrell.
They reportedly found narcotics on her.
Burrell was arrested. She is charged with Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic.
Her bond has been set at 10,000 dollars.