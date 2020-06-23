Legendary Coach M.C. Miller Joins West Lowndes as Defensive Coordinator

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It was no surprise when legendary head coach M.C. Miller ended his retirement quickly to return to the gridiron.

After spending the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator at Newton High School, Miller joins West Lowndes as the Panthers’ newest D.C.

- Advertisement -

The former Louisville coach said that retirement simply wasn’t for him.

“Well you know when you retire it gets boring,” Miller said. “You get bored at home standing around doing nothing and you want something else to do. iI knew Coach King and he had talked to me about it last year. I told him I’d work something out this year. He talked to me and here I am up in West Lowndes.”

West Lowndes head football coach Anthony King said it’s huge for his team to have Miller around.

“It’s very big because Coach Miller won six state championships,” King said. “We wanted to bring him here so he can help us get over the hump. You get a legendary coach like coach Miller to come in and the guys are pumped up.”