Lemonis: JT Ginn Out For Oregon State Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — In the first top 25 matchup at Dudy Noble Field, #6 Mississippi State will be without its ace against #25 Oregon State.

Head coach Chris Lemonis confirming starting pitcher JT Ginn will be out for the weekend series, dealing with a “sore arm.”

- Advertisement -

“We’re having our doctors take a look at it,” Lemonis said, “We don’t know really anything yet, besides he is not pitching this weekend.”

Lemonis said Ginn attempted to get started in practice this week, but “didn’t feel good”, and that’s when the decision came to shut the preseason All-American down for the weekend.

Graduate transfer right-hander Carlisle Koestler will start Friday afternoon against #25 Oregon State. First pitch coming at 1 PM.