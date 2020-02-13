Lemonis Previews Opening Weekend Versus Wright State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State’s road back to Omaha officially begins on Friday, as the Bulldogs host Wright State for the opening weekend.

The Rangers are the reigning Horizon League regular season champions, finishing 41-15 in year one under head coach Alex Sogard.

“Wright State has had great coaches, they play the game hard,” head coach Chris Lemonis said.

“They’re usually very aggressive, they’re one of the top stolen base teams in the country…we’ll see some older pitchers. I think the lineup has turned over, they’ve got a couple really special hitters in there, but they lost a good many hitters from last year.”

Opening Series:

Friday – Wright State at #6 Mississippi State – 1 PM CT

Saturday – Wright State at #6 Mississippi State – 2 PM CT

Sunday – Wright State at #9 Mississippi State – 1 PM CT