Less humid weather on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While we’ve caught a break from major heat recently, less humid air arrives soon thanks to Idalia passing well east.

TUESDAY: An envelope of moisture remains close by today, keeping low-end rain chances in the forecast this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a similar forecast to Monday – intervals of sun with highs in the upper 80s and a few showers in the afternoon.

WED/THU: Drier air wraps around the back side of Idalia, making for more tolerable days and pleasant nights! Highs should top out near 90° both days, but low temperatures easily drop into the lower & middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Moisture bounces back quickly, bringing cloud cover and a few showers to the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Heat & humidity continue building, with highs back in the middle 90s possible Sunday. While a shower or two is possible Saturday, most places stay dry all weekend.