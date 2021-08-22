Less storms, more heat into early next week

SUMMARY: A return to a hotter weather pattern is expected next week as the number of showers and storms each day decreases. Daytime highs will be in the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

SUNDAY: Hotter with highs in the lower 90s and a small chance of late-day showers or storms. Most places look to stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: While the chance of a shower or storm cannot be ruled out through Wednesday, the main story will be the building heat levels. Temperatures may reach the middle 90s by the middle of the week, and heat indices could soar to 105 degrees or higher. Keep this in mind if you have to work outside for extended periods of time.