Lincoln County murder suspect Cory Godbolt appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, makes another court appearance Thursday.

A status hearing was held for Cory Godbolt today in a south Mississippi court.

A judge says jurors will probably have to be chosen from another part of the state for his trial, but no date has been set.

Godbolt has been in jail since his May 28th arrest.

Deputy William Durr answered a call about a disturbance at the home of Godbolt’s in-laws.

Durr and three others were killed there.

Two people were killed at a second home. Two others were killed at a third home.