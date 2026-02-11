Lindsey Vonn says she had third surgery, is making “slow” progress after crash at 2026 Winter Olympics

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Lindsey Vonn says she underwent a third round of surgery on Wednesday and is making “slow” progress as she recovers from a crash that broke her leg during her downhill Olympic race on Sunday.

The surgery was successful, she said in a post on Instagram. She also shared photos of herself in her hospital bed with a metal frame attached to her leg.

“Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago,” she posted. “I’m making progress, and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.”

She said she is thankful for the incredible medical staff, family, and friends who have been by her side and for “the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world.”

“Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for,” she posted.

Vonn crashed seconds into her race after deciding to compete despite rupturing her left ACL in a prior crash during a World Cup event in the Swiss Alps a week before.

The 41-year-old American came out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics and had said she felt confident she could still complete the race with the help of a knee brace.

