Mississippi Senate amends and passes bill involving teacher pay raise
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – According to a press release from the Mississippi Senate, the MS Senate has amended House Bill 1395 to include a $6,000 teacher pay raise, a $9,000 pay raise for special education teachers, and a $2,000 pay raise for assistant teachers, community college instructors, and university professors.
If enacted into law, the raises would be phased in over three years.
Teachers would receive $2,000 annually for three years, for a total increase of $6,000.
Special education teachers would receive $3,000 annually for three years, for a total increase of $9,000.
The legislation now returns to the House of Representatives for consideration.