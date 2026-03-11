Mississippi Senate amends and passes bill involving teacher pay raise

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – According to a press release from the Mississippi Senate, the MS Senate has amended House Bill 1395 to include a $6,000 teacher pay raise, a $9,000 pay raise for special education teachers, and a $2,000 pay raise for assistant teachers, community college instructors, and university professors.

If enacted into law, the raises would be phased in over three years.

Teachers would receive $2,000 annually for three years, for a total increase of $6,000.

Special education teachers would receive $3,000 annually for three years, for a total increase of $9,000.

The legislation now returns to the House of Representatives for consideration.

