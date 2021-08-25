Local Aberdeen pharmacy robbed early Wednesday morning

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police are searching for a thief that broke into a pharmacy.

The theft happened early Wednesday morning at Currie’s Family Care Pharmacy.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says the burglar broke a window to go inside.

Several narcotic drugs were taken.

The business was closed at the time.

A pharmacy in Baldwyn was also broken into last night.

Starkville police confirm a pharmacy burglary happened there back on August 10th.

It is not known if the crimes are related.