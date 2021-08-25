Local Aberdeen pharmacy robbed early Wednesday morning
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police are searching for a thief that broke into a pharmacy.
The theft happened early Wednesday morning at Currie’s Family Care Pharmacy.
Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says the burglar broke a window to go inside.
Several narcotic drugs were taken.
The business was closed at the time.
A pharmacy in Baldwyn was also broken into last night.
Starkville police confirm a pharmacy burglary happened there back on August 10th.
It is not known if the crimes are related.