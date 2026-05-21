Local business raises over $12,000 for area non-profit in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business in Columbus raises over 12,000 for an area non-profit.

Benton’s Maintenance and Mechanical Inc. recently hosted its 2nd annual Benton Blue Bash.

This year, the business partnered with the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region to help raise funds for the organization.

United Way serves several areas across the region, including Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster, and Winston Counties.

The money raised is part of the Benton Blue Love Fund

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