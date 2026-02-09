Local Councilwoman recognized for life of service and breaking barriers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This Black History Month, we wanted to highlight a local woman who has lived a life of service and breaking barriers for future generations.

Lavonne Latham Harris is a Councilwoman, an entrepreneur, and an advocate for people’s rights.

She is the first woman to represent Ward 4 on the Columbus City Council.

Harris has served with the Lowndes County NAACP for 26 years, almost 20 of those as president of the organization.

She says fighting for people’s rights helped shape her values and desire to do what is right.

That motivated her to run for the city council.

Harris is also busy in the private sector as an entrepreneur. She owns Vann’s Soul Food catering, and for almost 42 years, she has had her own business, Vann’s Exotic Hair Salon.

Harris says she always tries to do what’s right and gets her work ethic and strong will from her mother. Her mother, Kattie B. Latham, has been her biggest inspiration and has lived a life committed to serving her community in Noxubee County.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6 to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X