Local educators make finalists list for top awards in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two educators in our area are finalists for top awards from the Mississippi Department of Education.

MDE today announced the finalists for the 2024 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford is among the four finalists for Admin of the Year.

The award honors an administrator who demonstrates a superior ability to inspire teachers and is an active member of the community.

In the Teacher of the Year category, Melanie Counts from Caledonia High School is one of the four finalists.

The winners in both categories will receive a $5,000 stipend.

The recipients will be announced on April 26 at a ceremony in Jackson

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X