Local movie screening back by popular demand

A local movie screening is back by popular demand.

Less than two weeks ago, Director Sean Armstrong debuted his feature film, “It All Comes Back” on the big screen.

After hearing from the public, he and his crew decided to have a second screening.

The movie is set in Mississippi.

It stars local artists, like comedian, Antoine “Booger” Brown and former radio personality, Diamond the First Lady.

You can see the movie for a second time at the Columbus Malco Cinema on Thursday, September 11.

The film is based on two childhood best friends who become enemies when greed and jealousy break them apart.

Tickets are $12.

The movie starts at 7 p.m.

