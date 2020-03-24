A local restaurant helps citizens stock up on food and other supplies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The ongoing outbreak has a Columbus restaurant changing up its business model, for the time being.

Cafe on Main isn’t just serving up plate lunches.

The staff is helping people stock up on food and other supplies they may not be able to find in the grocery store.

Customers will be able to buy casseroles and soups.

And they can even get bread, milk, and toiletries.

Doors are open from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. for senior citizens.

The general public is welcome to shop from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Yesterday we cooked around 40 casseroles and we sold them all out so actually we’re had our cooks here again this morning. As the demand comes, we will actually bring in more from our food vendors. We were in close contact when we ordered and I will have everything here tomorrow,” said owner Steve Pyle.

The restaurant will continue this shopping availability for as long as possible.