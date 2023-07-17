Locals in Columbus celebrate National Ice Cream Day

July 16 is National Ice Cream Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – July 16 is National Ice Cream Day. Ice cream is a favorite treat of many, especially during the summer.

Regina Unruh, owner of Southern Sweets in Columbus, has been an ice cream shop owner for a little over three years.

“I absolutely love it,” Unruh said. “I love being with the public. I love being with the kids that come in here, seeing their excitement getting an ice cream cone. It is just a good place to be.”

With the summer heat, ice cream shops may experience more business. However, Unruh says that she has been seeing as increase in business over the past few months.

“We have seen a lot of growth since January or even around Christmas time, and I think it is just because word has gotten out,” Unrah said. “People have spread the word and have told their friends and families.”

Unruh does not just own Southern Sweets but also works there every day. She loves what she does and pours her heart into it every day.

“I want to thank all of our customers that come here and have enjoyed being here, I really appreciate it,” Unruh said. “We really are thankful for everyone who comes in and has a good time with us.”

