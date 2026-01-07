Long-time leader from the U.S. SBA in Mississippi retires

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The longtime leader of the U.S. Small Business Administration in Mississippi is stepping down.

Janita R. Stewart is retiring after 51 years of Federal government service and 41 years with the SBA.

Stewart has served as the Small Business Administration’s Mississippi District Director since April 1995.

The S-B-A oversees a wide range of programs and services in the state, including: financial assistance, entrepreneurial development, minority business development, opportunities for women-owned businesses, and veteran-owned businesses.

But, its most visible presence is usually in the wake of disasters, providing assistance to help small businesses and non-profits recover.

Stewart led the SBA through many of those, including Hurricane Katrina, dozens of tornadoes, and the COVID Pandemic.

She also served as Acting Regional Administrator for the Southeast in 2021.

Stewart’s last day on the job will be January 9.

