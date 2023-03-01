Longtime Supervisor Billy Joe Holland retires, brother Steve seeks his seat

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A candidate for a Lee County Supervisor seat is hoping to keep it all in the family. Longtime District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland is not seeking a fourth term, but his brother, who is no stranger to politics, is in the running for the seat.

After 12 years as Lee County’s District Five Supervisor, Billy Joe Holland said he had a decision to make.

“Felt like, while I was healthy, comes that time, it’s just time,” Billy Joe Holland said.

Billy Joe Holland served as assistant road manager before he was elected to the District Five Seat. Billy Joe Holland served his first term as a Democrat, then switched to the Republican Party, and was elected to two more terms.

He said he is proud of the focus on economic development during his time in office and he was also an advocate for a new jail and justice complex.

“Lee County is a good place to bring your business. We are fortunate in Lee County and hope we keep it growing, has been disappointments, 110% in favor of new jail, need to be building one right now, that was kind of a disappointment, need to keep the library moving forward and growing,” he said.

Billy Joe Holland’s family is known for their public service. His mother, the late Sadie Holland, served as Nettleton’s first woman mayor, and later a court administrator before becoming the first female Justice Court Judge in Lee County. Brother Steve Holland served for 36 years as a state lawmaker, until he lost the seat four years ago. Now, Steve Holland has entered the race for the District 5 seat as a Democrat.

“I’m staying with my momma. I love my momma better than anything and she served all of her life as a Democrat and I’m going to honor her legacy. I couldn’t give a three flips less about either party. They’re both so prostituted they’re almost laughable in my opinion, but I’m just a progressive populist,” Steve Holland said.

If elected, Steve Holland said he will put his experience at the state house to work for the people at the county level.

“While in Jackson I stayed connected federally, I know federal agencies, every state agency, and my brother will tell you you’ve got to rely on a lot of help to run a local government. Lee County is a political subdivision of the state of Mississippi,” he said.

Steve Holland said he will kick his campaign into high gear after the primaries in August once he knows who his Republican opponent is. There are four Republicans and one Independent on the primary ballot for the District 5 Supervisor Post.

Republicans in the District 5 race are, Dakota Gilland, Chris Gillentine, Barry Parker, and Zachary “Bub” Rock. Richard Wilson is running as an Independent.

