Lord’s Leading Ladies’ group awards students with scholarships

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people were sitting, listening, and pouring into The Lord’s Leading Ladies Scholarship Brunch.

This is a group made up of pastor’s wives who help raise money for scholarships to give to students.

“We are very interested in the community, we want to make sure we are servicing our community,” said Lenore Tucker, Director of Scholarships. “Of course, helping students is a big part of service, so we are passionate and committed to helping our youth.”

The group gives out ten scholarships a year to students throughout the Golden Triangle.

To apply for these scholarships, students have to fill out an application and write an essay telling a little bit about themselves and explaining why they should be chosen for the scholarship.

If chosen, the student receives $500.

“They can use that money to purchase books, and also personal items,” said Tucker. “When you get a traditional scholarship, that goes towards tuition. The money we give them, we are hoping that will help them if they need to do laundry or if they need snacks for their room when the cafeteria is closed.”

Derrick Harris and Kerrigan Clark are two of ten students who received scholarships at the brunch.

“It is going to help me a lot, the scholarship I received from the Lord’s Leading Ladies,” said Harris. “I put it towards my tuition, so it is going to help me a lot.”

“It can help me because I go to a private institution, and the scholarship helped me pay for my books,” Clark said. “If I can apply for more scholarships, then that will limit the costs of me coming out of pocket.”

The group said they want to continue to help more students who are in college, and they are looking to expand the number of scholarship recipients.

