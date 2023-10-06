Lottery Makes September Transfer of $10,147,455.73 to State

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer of $10,147,455.73 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $34,868,593.45.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

