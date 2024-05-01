$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Scarlet Pearl Casino & Resort

The player could have won $3 million for an extra dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Mega Millions® ticket sold at the Scarlet Pearl Casino and Resort in D’Iberville is worth $1 million after the player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing. The player was only one number away from winning the estimated jackpot of $257 million by missing the Mega Ball number of 5.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from last night’s drawing were 10-18-27-37-61 with a Mega Ball of 5 and a Megaplier of 3. Had the player spent the additional $1 on the Megaplier option, they would have tripled their prize to $3 million.

Selling a winning ticket worth $1 million or more qualifies the Scarlet Pearl Casino and Resort to receive a $5,000 selling bonus from the Mississippi Lottery.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The lottery also recommends the winner consult with legal and financial advisors. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done in person at the Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood.

Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot is up to an estimated $178 million, with an estimated cash value of $81.3 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $52,000. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions is up to an estimated $284 million, with an estimated cash value of $127.6 million.

