HB 691 could create board to oversee investigations of law officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A new board could oversee investigations of law enforcement accused of wrongdoing.

House Bill 691 is headed to Governor Tate Reeves.

Under the legislation, the state’s officer certification board could investigate an officer it believes has done something that would require their certification status to be changed.

The board would establish a hearing panel that would investigate and give its findings and recommendations to the board.

Mississippi Today reports an officer’s certification could be recalled or they could receive as little as a reprimand.

Law enforcement, a district attorney, the attorney general, and a public safety commissioner would be on the board.

There’s also a 20-hour training requirement.

This bill comes after the “Goon Squad” was sentenced for violating the civil rights of people in Rankin County for years, along with the reporting of other sheriffs and deputies across the state.

