Louisville community hosts its annual Red Hills Festival

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville was the center for vendors and buyers during its 42nd annual Red Hills Festival.

The sun is out, and temperatures are mild as hundreds of people gather for the Red Hills Festival.

The city of Louisville hosted its 42nd annual Red Hills Festival in the downtown area, and Mayor Will said it is something they look forward to every year.

“It’s been different locations over the years, it’s been at different times during the years, but one thing holds true we are open for business,” Mayor Will Hill said.

Native Elmetra Patterson explains that Red Hills refers to the Red Clay region of Winston County and that this festival calls for people to visit home.

“They also consider it a homecoming; that’s why we are having our reunion this weekend; it’s like a homecoming,” Patterson said.

And businesses like Fun Time owner Stacy Shirly says her company can advertise for clients for the next holiday season.

“So when we are here, our name gets out, book more events, book more birthday parties, and that kind of thing; people get to see us,” Shirley said.

And Kizzy Ward, the owner of Ultimate Paint Party, says her third year at the Red Hills festival was a success.

“There is very good foot traffic, and people are here to buy. I mean, if it feels like family, everything is well organized, I love it,” Ward said.

Mayor Will Hill says the revenue collected today will go toward updating the downtown infrastructure.