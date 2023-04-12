Louisville mayor reports lower crime rate after community prayer events

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few months ago, the town of Louisville and surrounding areas prayed for their youth after much crime had broke out in the community.

Men of different ages made a decision to go to a different school every week and pray for their kids to drop their weapons and love one another.

After weeks of this commitment, Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the crime rate has dropped and they plan to continue working with the young men in the community.

“Our goal throughout the summer is to start a mentoring program and try to be more involved with our youth out in the community and try to get some more one on one time with the young men in our community,” said Holdiness.

Holdiness said their next prayer meeting will be held at Grace Christian School.

