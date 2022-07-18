Lowdes Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect, and they need your help finding him.

The man seen in these pictures is a suspect in a home burglary in the area of North Ridgeland Circle in the county.

At the time of the burglary, he was driving a green Toyota Tundra with green rims.

If you recognize this man or have any other information on the crime, call The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.