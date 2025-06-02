Lowndes Co. Deputies respond to a plan crash in New Hope

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A plane crashed in New Hope around 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 31.

The crash happened near Petersburg Road in New Hope.

The pilot called the incident into emergency 911

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on the scene working the crash.

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Cindy Lawrence, sent these images to WCBI news.

Lawrence also told WCBI that no injuries were reported.

