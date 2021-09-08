Lowndes Co. EMA will conduct a large scale active shooter drill at Vibrant Church on Thursday, Sept. 9th

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Lowndes County will conduct a large scale drill at Vibrant Church located on Holly Hills Road.

The purpose of the full scale drill is to enhance MUW’s preparedness and safety by testing the Emergency Responders ability to respond to and recover from an Active Shooter Event. It will also test MUW’s Notifications and communication systems.

The drill will require response from MUW, Lowndes County EMA, Columbus Police Dept, Lowndes County Sheriff Dept, FBI, Columbus Fire Dept, E911, Columbus Air Force Base, Baptist Memorial Hospital and Ambulance Service, Lowndes County Coroner, PHI Flight Services, Dept of Health, MS Emergency Management, Red Cross, and other local and state entities.

Your support and participation of local responders in this process are critical to the success in preparing and responding to emergencies and disasters.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact me at 329-5110.