Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve $2.5 million loan to Aluminum Dynamics to fund a rail spur

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is banking on a new rail line spurring progress at the new Aluminum Dynamics recycling plant.

At Wednesday’s mid-month meeting, Supervisors approved a $2.5 million loan to Aluminum Dynamics to fund a rail spur from the Lowndes County Port to the new recycling plant.

It is the third project involving Aluminum Dynamics since they’ve set up shop in Lowndes County.

The recycling plant represents a $200 million investment in the area, and Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston says it’s a testament to the groundwork that has been laid to make the Golden Triangle a hub for manufacturing.

“Used to, $200 million capital investment projects were a big thing for our state. You’d see these major announcements, people flying around from all over, Congressional delegations, and whatever it may be that shows up for a $200 million project. This is a big deal for Lowndes County. We’ve gotten used to having big projects named, and bigger than 200 million, but this one, this is a big project, and we’re very thankful for the continued investment of SDI and ADI and thankful for providing those jobs and bringing up Lowndes County,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Hairston praised the work of the Golden Triangle Development LINK, the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority, and the state government for helping land these projects for the county and the surrounding area.

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