Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve additional $50,000 for GTR LINK

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – You have to spend money to make money, the old saying goes, and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is helping The LINK with some of that spending.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK is actively marketing the CINCO Megasite in Lowndes County, and that comes with some added costs.

Supervisors approved giving The LINK up to an additional $50,000 to help offset some of the necessary fees that could help draw new tenants to the Megasite.

While it does mean money is going out, Supervisors say that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because it could lead to more development coming in.

“Rather than being similar to other CDL mills out there, that kind of grease students through, I wanted to raise the bar, I wanted to produce a more efficient and safe driver on the road, because everyone has loved ones riding next to a semi truck at some point in the day and these guys are going to be that driver and they need to know what they are doing,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Statistics show that the trucking industry faces a persistent shortage of roughly $80,000. Long-haul and over-the-road roles are the most impacted.

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