Lowndes County Airport prepares for multi-million dollar renovation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you fly into the Lowndes County Airport, you’ll soon be seeing some changes.

The airport will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Among the new changes will be a new jetway that will allow passengers to stay out of the elements as they get off the plane and go to the terminal.

There will also be improvements to the terminal itself.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution that will help the airport guarantee a million-dollar loan from the Mississippi Development Authority.

It will help with some of the preliminary costs.

“It’s a multi-million dollar project going on out there that will provide the jetway. This is for the ‘soft costs’. So the engineering, any of those type costs associated with the project,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The county is not responsible for paying back the loan. That will be the obligation of the airport.

The total cost of renovation is estimated to be between $13 million and $16 million.

