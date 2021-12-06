Lowndes County horse park is officially open for business

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County horse park is officially open for business.

A ribbon-cutting was held this morning for what is officially, the Lowndes County Agri-Center and Pavilion.

The facility is a partnership between Lowndes County and the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

The main attraction is a large pavilion, that county leaders and the extension service say can be used for everything from car shows, to large gatherings, even dirt track racing.

But one of its main purposes will be outdoor education for area youth.

“It gets those people. It helps bring them to us, so we can let ’em know about our programs; things we offer as far as the horse, livestock programs, 4H Safety Program, shooting sports programs, plus all the other different activities we offer. You know, it’s good to have a facility like this,” said Reid Nevins, County Extension Agency.

“You know, you think sometimes kids from the country does this, but we need all kids involved. So, we are proud to be able to get this facility built, and we just look forward to what’s going to happen on down the road,” said Leroy Brooks, District 5 Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The Lowndes County Agri-Center is located off of Highway 82 West of the Tenn-Tom Waterway.