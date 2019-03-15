Lowndes County Inmate Passes Away, Investigation Underway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County inmate found unresponsive in his jail cell has died.

Sheriff Mike Arledge says the unidentified 26-year-old man was found just after 5 PM on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Jail staff immediately started performing CPR and used an AED to attempt to revive the man.

He died early this morning.

Coroner Greg Merchant will release the name once family members have been notified.

An autopsy will be performed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.