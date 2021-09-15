Lowndes County leaders agree to house some juvenile inmates from Starkville

The board of supervisors finalized the agreement with the Starkville Board of Alderman, Wednesday, September 15th.

Starkville will pay 125 dollars a day to reserve two beds at the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.

Mayor Lynn Spruill and some alderman started looking for more cost-effective ways to house juveniles that end up in the justice system before the agreement.

Lowndes County is one of a few that have juvenile jails in the area.

Other counties and municipalities have considered a similar agreement.