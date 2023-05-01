Lowndes County leaders explore options for more public storm shelters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders are exploring options for emergency storm shelters in the western and southern areas of the county.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence went before the Board of Supervisors with a proposal for 12 public storm shelters for Artesia, Crawford, and Plum Grove.

Lawrence is considering applying to FEMA for funding for the new shelters.

New FEMA rules require portable restrooms and portable hand-washing statements with new shelters.

The price tag for the new shelters is $8,000 apiece, making the total cost $96,000.

Lawrence said there is a definite need in the county.

“One thing we do have is we have tornadoes. And we live in Lowndes County, and we know we are prone to have tornadoes in Lowndes County, so we need to do something to put our people in, in case there is a major disaster here,” said Lawrence.

Supervisors took the proposal under advisement. They are also looking at other possible options, including making the shelters for county workers at the satellite road department sites accessible to the public.

