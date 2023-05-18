Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers at annual memorial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is remembering officers who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

The department held its annual “Fallen Officers Memorial” Thursday morning.

During the ceremony, deputies laid a wreath on a monument dedicated to officers who’ve died in the line of duty.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins spoke about the importance of remembering officers who took the oath to protect and serve.

“We’ve had several officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty and whether it be an illness or an accident. We’ve been fortunate enough not to have a loss of life involved in an incident like a shooting here in Lowndes County, but that happens every day across the country. You know, law enforcement officers lose their lives in the sacrifice so much,” said Hawkins.

Family and friends of fallen officers were also a part of this morning’s ceremony.

