A Lowndes County Standoff Ends With One Person Dead

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A day long standoff ends with one person dead.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the deceased is 46-year old Thomas Cameron Bailey.

Deputies responded to Crowe Road about 10 Sunday morning.

Sheriff Mike Arledge says when a neighbor went to check on Bailey, they noticed he had shot through a camper and had several guns on him.

When deputies arrived, Bailey was barricaded inside the camper.

They were there until 4:30 p.m. trying to get him out.

The SWAT team found Bailey dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation continues.