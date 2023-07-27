Lowndes County Tax Collector candidates speak to Exchange Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Tax Collector candidates share their message with voters.

The three women spoke to the Exchange Club of Columbus.

Maci Griffin Jones, Diane Whaley Stephens, and Kalee Huddleston Talley are all on the Republican ticket.

There is no Democratic challenger.

This will be the first election for the Tax Collector position in Lowndes County.

The collector and assessor’s office were split up.

Voters go to the polls on August 8 for the primary election.

