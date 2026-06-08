Phase 3 begins for Senator Terry Brown Amphitheater in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Today marks day one of construction for the completion of the Senator Terry Brown Amphitheater in Columbus.

City leaders said this project has been in the works for nearly a decade, and this is phase 3.

City Engineer and project manager Kevin Stafford said the amphitheater is expected to hold 3,500 people once complete.

There will be 1,100 permanent hardback seats installed and 600 chairs available to move around the event venue.

Burks-Modercai is the contractor for this phase of the Amphitheater.

City leaders said they also plan to add public restrooms and expand security in the space.

The project is funded by the City of Columbus, the state of Mississippi, and the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

City leaders said the venue will have a great impact on the city.

“Tourism and that’s the important part of it. Bringing people to our city to stay in our hotels, to eat in our restaurants, to have to gas back up to go back home, so all of those are important that bring in tax revenue,” said Mayor Jones.

“Phase 3 is going to put in the last… kind of the real money that’s up the hill out of the flood plains, which is going to be your restrooms and concessions, your will call, your administrative office, security office, your storage area. That will all be up the hill and kind of serve the purpose of blocking off some of the sights and sounds from the road,” said Stafford.

Officials said they are already considering the lineup of entertainment for years to come.

The Amphitheater is expected to be complete by April 2027.

Leaders said they are already considering the lineup of entertainment for next year.

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