Lowndes county voters meet with local elected leaders
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters met with their elected leaders Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.
This was the first event of County Government Appreciation Month.
The event was to allow folks a chance to visit the people they elected to office over a cup of coffee.
Supervisors also awarded $1.7 million to be split among 10 area non-profit organizations.
There will be an open house and employee appreciation days later this month.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter