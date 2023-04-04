Lowndes county voters meet with local elected leaders

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters met with their elected leaders Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.

This was the first event of County Government Appreciation Month.

The event was to allow folks a chance to visit the people they elected to office over a cup of coffee.

Supervisors also awarded $1.7 million to be split among 10 area non-profit organizations.

There will be an open house and employee appreciation days later this month.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter