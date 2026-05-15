Remembering those who gave all for Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This week is set aside to recognize the brave men and women in blue

And today, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Friday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lowered its flags at half-staff to honor fallen law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We don’t want to forget those officers because of their ultimate sacrifice that they provided for our county, and we’re just wanting to honor them,” Hawkins says

For many, serving in law enforcement is a call.

It’s a job that requires dedication to serve the community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says at times, deputies face the unimaginable when responding to calls.

The difference in the number of tragic events or losses a civilian will face compared to an officer is astronomical AND can hold a heavy weight.

“It’s very difficult, you know, an average person will deal with 8-10 tragic losses in their life. And we deal with it, as officers, almost daily. We deal with someone, somewhere, going through a tragic event in their life. A normal officer will reach anywhere between 3-400 tragic losses or tragic events during their career. So its very difficult to deal with these types of situations. ”

And those tragic losses aren’t always strangers.

Sometimes it’s the brave men or women they work alongside day in and day out.

“What we’re trying to do is honor the officers that have died in the line of duty and sacrificed — the ultimate sacrifice and given up for their community.”

Ten law enforcement officers were honored: Michael Mordecai, Willie “Hoot'” West, Tammy Prescott, Hubert Berry, Sr., Keith Myers, Charlene Howard, Norma Brown, Robert “Bunky” Williams, John Murray Thomas, Eddie Coleman. Men and women who laid down their lives and gave their service to the people of Lowndes County.

Men and women who will never be forgotten.

The service was the climax to National Police Week. Agencies, like Lowndes, have held events throughout the week.

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