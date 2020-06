LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of having child pornography.

Christopher Lance Howell, 39, is charged with exploitation of a child.

Deputies received a cyber tip from the Attorney General’s Office that a person in Lowndes County could have child pornography.

Howell was later arrested.

As of late Friday morning, his bond has not been set.