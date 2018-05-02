Lyric shooting suspect’s car shown in newly released photo

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police release an image of the vehicle they believe is connected to a Friday Night shooting incident at The Lyric.

Surveillance cameras caught this red Chevy Tahoe with large chrome rims.

Investigators believe it’s a 2000 to 2006 model.

Earlier this week police released images of two persons-of-interest they say arrived in a Chevy Tahoe.

Police say that a fight broke out inside The Lyric and a suspect fired one shot in the air.

No one was hit by a bullet, but some were injured by broken glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford Police or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.