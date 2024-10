Macon Police enact curfew for trick or treaters on Halloween night

Macon Police

MACON. Miss. (WCBI) -One town is putting a limit on how long your little ghosts and goblins can trick or treat.

The Macon Police Department said it is enacting a curfew.

All super heroes, princesses, and monsters must be home by 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

Officers want to make sure everyone gets home safely.

This is the second year the agency has enacted a curfew on Halloween night.

