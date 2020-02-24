Macon police searching for man wanted in connection to apartment robbery

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Antonio Roby, also known as “Shakey,” is wanted for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Conspiracy.

The robbery happened February 3, at Cambridge Manor Apartments.

Investigators believed Roby and two other suspects committed the crime. One person has been arrested in the case.

Roby is 6’6 and weighs 290 pounds. He was last seen driving a gray Ford Focus.

If you have any information on where Antonio Roby is, contact the Macon Police Department.