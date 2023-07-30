Mainly Dry & Slightly Less Humid Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A briefly quiet and less miserable stretch of weather is coming up to start the week.

TONIGHT: Storms south of Highway 82 will fizzle out this evening. After that, mostly clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s, still feeling muggy outside.

MONDAY: Still hot, but starting to feel slightly less humid thanks to a cold front. It’ll heat up into the mid-90s Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are slim to none.

TUESDAY: Typical summer temperatures and still feeling less humid! Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon with a few extra clouds overhead. Don’t expect much, if any, rain though—only a 10% chance for an isolated shower.

REST OF THE WEEK: Low 90s with some extra clouds on Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible. Mid-90s are back on Thursday. We’ll have a better chance for scattered storms on Friday and over the weekend.